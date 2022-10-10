“This is the center…” – – Will Smith talks about his sex life with his wife Decided

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith are one of the few Hollywood couples who stay on each other’s side for a long time, no matter what happens. Ever since they tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 1997, they have faced vicious rumors, but still managed to fall in love with each other. Given that Will Smith wants you to keep his wife’s name out of your fucking mouth even after she admits to being “entangled” with August Alsina, we can only imagine how strong their own entanglement is.

The two have been more than open to discussing their marriage, which they have repeatedly stated is not an open relationship. Smith’s discussion of how strong his marriage to Oprah Winfrey has become over two decades is a testament to this fact.

Will Smith talks about his deep connection with Jada Pinkett Smith

Oprah Winfrey was the first of many to say that the “Men in Black” actor’s memoir titled “Will” was the best memoir she had ever read. She also has the knack of creating celebrities and opening up like never before. Therefore, it is not surprising that Will Smith talked about his sex life with Jada Pinkett-Smith in his interview with her.

In his memoirs, Smith described how the couple consumed alcohol and had sex several times a day for four months in a row. And in an interview with Oprah, he was more than open to discussing his problems in the bedroom, while at the same time repeatedly clarifying that his marriage means much more. In a “Conversation with Oprah” on Apple TV+, she read excerpts from his memoirs, which discuss his sex life.

In the early days of their marriage, Smith had a certain obsession and determination to sexually satisfy his wife. Smith then described how he and his wife tend to have long conversations. “This is the center of why we can still stand and why we are still together. Don’t choke each other,” Smith said. In addition, the “Enemy of the State” actor said that he and Jada went on a journey to clear the unloving parts of their hearts.

This is another addition to the Oscar-winning actor’s many stories that he and his wife are working together to get better.

What do you think about the Smiths’ revelations?