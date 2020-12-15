This is the best way to wrap up Chyler Leigh’s story

Some Supergirl fans speculate on how the story may end in season 6, it is equally important to consider, given all that she has endured and accomplished, how Alex’s story may end.

Supergirl’s story of Alex’s coming out and her affair with Maggie Sawyer was a critically praised story. She later gave up on the woman she loved when Maggie didn’t share her desire for children.

It’s only fitting that Alex Danvers’ story about Supergirl concludes with the fulfillment of his greatest wish to become a mother, and there’s no better way to do it than by adopting a refugee alien child.

Multiple factors make Alex the perfect person to adopt an alien girl in Supergirl season 6. Most importantly, her experience in doing just that when she stepped up to help her mother raise an alien Kara.

Alex’s vast practical and scientific experience with alien life forms at the DEO also gives him a deeper insight into Supergirl’s understanding of alien physiology and customs.

Although Alex’s journey of self-discovery on Supergirl has been difficult, it has taught her that what she wants in life is important too, especially her longing to be a mother.

Given her history and experience with aliens, it’s only natural that Alex Danvers’ story about Supergirl ends as it began. The adoption of a refugee foreign child would close the circle of her story.

By allowing Alex to give her son the love, support and acceptance that have been crucial to her journey. No ending could be as fitting or worthy of Alex as letting him give someone else a place to call home on Supergirl.



