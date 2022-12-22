“This is the best day of my life” — Liverpool Wished Merry Christmas During The Annual Visit of Alder Hey.

Unable to come in person since 2019, many Liverpool players surprised the children with a Christmas visit to Alder Hey Hospital this week.

Mohamed Salah, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Costas Tzimikas visited the hospital institute in the park building and shot a club video showing how they spend time with young patients.

They did it together with a group of Everton players, with Jones particularly enjoying the opportunity to mock the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi as he posed for a photo with one of the children, shouting: “You don’t want a photo with all these, look at them!”

“We’ve been away for the last two years because of Covid, but now we’re back, and it’s right that we come here and come back,” Jones said.

“We appreciate the staff and are very grateful for everything they do.”

Jones also enjoyed talking to the kid, who told him he was often at the Cop helping with flags.

“It was amazing, today is the best day of my life,” the young fan said when asked about the opportunity to meet Liverpool players in the hospital.

Matip and Tsimikas were playing jenga with one of the children, while Salah was chatting with a boy who told him he was his favorite player.

“It’s important to show the kids and the community that you always want to help them and make them smile,” Salah explained.

“That’s what makes me happy.”

Later in the video, a young Everton fan openly talked about his lack of enthusiasm when meeting with Liverpool players, but Jones still managed to get a handshake from him!

The video ended with Elliott hugging a young patient as Liverpool wrapped up their annual Alder Hey visit for another year.