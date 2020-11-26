This is the approximate date for the series return

After the dramatic finale of La Casa de Papel season four, many fans wondered what the future holds for the show. As viewers will recall, the last performance had several major revelations.

As of November 2020, it appears that filming for the show is still taking place. This is because many of the cast members of La Casa de Papel still post about their appearances in the latest series on social media.

However, Netflix has confirmed an update on the show’s release date. In a virtual event recently attended by Spanish publications, it was announced that La Casa de Papel will air in April 2021.

As of yet, no official release date has been given beyond this for fans. Nor has there been a pattern on which months previous La Casa de Papel seasons have been released.

However, fans will at least be delighted to know that it is on its way in 2021 rather than having to wait any longer. The creator of La Casa de Papel, Álex Pina, has published information about the fifth season.

When the show was renewed in July, it revealed that two new cast members were joining the cast. They are Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado, who play mysterious new roles in La Casa de Papel.



