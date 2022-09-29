This is “Temptation Island V.I.P.” by Kristina and Alex – Tabus.

What are Christina Demetriou (30) and Alexander Petrovich (31) ready to forgive? The two reality TV stars have been a couple since 2020. However, they have gone through ups and downs together. On the island of V.I.P. Temptations, will they now want to put their relationship to the ultimate test of loyalty – but attractive single women and men will not make this task easier for them and will certainly create scenes that others will not like. But what would Kristina and Alex categorically not tolerate?

In an interview with Promiflash, Kristina and Alex say that they value respect, loyalty and behavior. For an influencer, it is especially important that her partner remains faithful to her. “My conditions are that Alex does not mess with other women, does not sleep in the same bed with other women and does not cheat, otherwise I would have ended the relationship,” she emphasizes. A muscular man, on the other hand, does not want to see his girlfriend being bullied on TV: “I gave Kristina an ultimatum, she should not insult her. deceived.”

