This is Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time

Ubisoft shows a first trailer for its new virtual reality escape room set in Prince of Persia; will be available in five rooms in Spain.

Some time ago we learned of the return of Prince of Persia … in the form of plates, as Millhouse would say. Ubisoft announced last February that one of its most famous sagas was going to have a virtual escape room called “The Dagger of Time” (The Dagger of time). A proposal in line with other experiences of the company, such as Beyond Medusa’s Gate (based on Assassin’s Creed Oddyssey) or Escape: The Lost Pyramid (from AC: Origins). The developer has updated in the last hours the website that it has in this regard, UbisoftEscapeGames, and we can already take a first look at the Prince of Persia escape room and read a synopsis about its history:

“Prince of Persia: The Dagger of Time takes place during the original trilogy (The Sands of Time, The Warrior’s Soul, and The Two Crowns). Players are summoned to the Fortress of Time by Kaileena, the Empress of Time, to use the Hourglass Chamber, rewind and stop a new enemy. ”

Six rooms of Ubisoft Escape Room in Spain

The page also indicates that this is a cooperative experience for players of all ages where collaboration is essential. Teams of up to four are allowed to visit a completely reimagined Fortress of Time and interact with all manner of objects and powers, such as time rewinding. A (painful) footnote is also added to ensure that you don’t need to have played the Prince of Persia trilogy to enjoy the escape room. It still does not have a release date, but presumably this “escape room VR” is available in Spain in the same places where you can enjoy the Assassin’s Creed. Ubisoft has agreements with six escape rooms in our country located in Barcelona, ​​Toledo, Seville, Santiago de Compostela, Valladolid and Almería (you can check the specific sites here).

Unfortunately, when it comes to video games, we will still have to wait to run through the walls with the Prince again. The last we knew about a hypothetical return was Prince of Persia: Redemption, a canceled prototype of what was to be the next installment in the series. It was discarded between 2010 and 2011, but on YouTube there is a lot of gameplay about it, where many of you will recognize the action cocktail, final bosses and platforms, although perhaps its artistic section will shock you. The last chapter to hang on to was Las Arenas Olvidadas, more than a decade ago (2010). Is this a punishment from the Dahaka?



