This Is Nvidia Canvas, The Application That Converts Brush Strokes Into Realistic Images

Nvidia Studio Gets Its Most Creative Application Delivering Best Performance on RTX Series Graphics Cards; beta version now available. Nvidia Canvas is the revolutionary new application that converts simple brush strokes into realistic images thanks to Artificial Intelligence accelerated by RTX. This is how Nvidia has presented it, announcing that RTX card users can now download the Canvas beta through the following official link, in order to test this new creative application especially suitable for digital creators and share their impressions on the Nvidia forums.

New updates to Studio Driver

Studio Driver receives a series of news and updates this June through three well-defined fields:

Resizable BAR increases performance on GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs by allowing the CPU to more efficiently access graphics memory.

Using artificial intelligence to balance power between CPU, GPU, and GPU memory in GeForce RTX 30 Series laptops, Dynamic Boost 2.0 is now optimized for creative applications.

Virtualization support on GeForce GPUs, allowing Linux PC users to enable GPU passthrough in a virtual Windows operating system.

Additionally, the latest Studio Driver also includes performance enhancements to Adobe Substance 3D, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA Canvas beta, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more. Along with these developments at the software level, several manufacturers have presented their new Nvidia Studio equipment especially suitable for professionals. Thus, Lenovo has launched its new laptops especially equipment such as the new ThinkPad P1 Gen 4, ThinkPad P15 and ThinkPad P17 Gen 2, all with GPU technology up to RTX A5000 or GeForce RTX 3080.

For its part, Dell has announced several Studio notebooks, including the XPS 15 and 17, Inspiron 15 and 16 and Vostro 15, along with the professional Precision 5560, 5760, 7560 and 7760 notebooks. For its part, the Acer ConceptD 300, with an RTX 3070 GPU and Concept 7 Ezel with a PANTONE-validated 4K UHD display with multiple display modes, compatible with RTX 3060, 3070 and 3080 GPUs, are also available.