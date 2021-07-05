This is My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge Spin-Off Free To Play For iOS and Android Devices

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge will have 37 levels throughout the adventure of this free to play spin-off for iOS and Android devices. Devolver Digital will feature a free to play spin-off on iOS and Android devices. My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge will be transferred to mobiles and tablets from a similar perspective to the gameplay seen in the original installment. It will be released on August 5.

Registration, first details and more

Registration is now available for those who want to try it from day one. We leave you with the links below.

“They have kidnapped his wife and his children and he has been left for dead,” the study explains in the official description. “But it takes more than that to divide this family. Help your friend Pedro serve his revenge on a cold plate garnished with bullets ”. Under this paragraph you will find his first teaser trailer.

It will feature 37 levels “full of action on foot, motorcycle and skateboard.” “Plan high-caliber record-breaking choreography, and if you’ve got what it takes, put your skills to the test in Frenzy mode,” they reveal.

We must go back 2 years to see the launch of the first installment. In this house he obtained a score of 8.6 out of 10 for knowing “how to create as few sequences that will remain in our retina for a long time”. “It’s a top-notch action game that prioritizes agility and creativity. and in which there is no possible moment for the pause. Creating the perfect action scene is within our grasp when we have so many moving parts that fit together so well, like a skateboard that can knock out an enemy when we kick it into a skillet that bounces the shots, ”we said. You can read the full text here.