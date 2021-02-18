This is Knockout City, the new proposal from EA

The creators of Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit present a new multiplayer online game called Knockout City for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

“Intense, competitive, fun and difficult to master.” This is how the CEO of Velan Studios, Karthik Bala, defines Knockout City in an online presentation we have attended to discover and play the studio’s new proposal. This is a title that takes the dodgeball game and elevates it to a new multiplayer and online level. After the success of Mario Kart Live Home Circuit, Velan Studios is committed to something different and more conventional. It will arrive on May 21, 2021 to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch (in addition to being compatible with PS5 and Xbox Series X / S) at a reduced price and this weekend we will have a closed beta available to test several of their game modes. Without further ado, below we will tell you everything we know about Knockout City and offer our first impressions after playing several games and feeling the adrenaline rush through our veins.

The keys to Knockout City and its conception at Velan Studios

Composed of up to 85 members and based in Troy, New York, Velan Studios was founded by the Bala brothers in 2016, making it a fairly recent company. However, in this time they have already managed to reap the fruits of a successful launch such as Mario Kart Live Home Circuit. In collaboration with Nintendo, they carried out their revolutionary idea based on mixing the virtual world with the physical world to conceive a new toy within the Mario Bros. family. Its release date close to Christmas time was key to ensuring its success, something that gave the company a push to get to work on its next project.

The result is Knockout City, an online multiplayer title based on the idea of ​​the dodgeball with a formula similar to what we have seen in other works of the same genre (skins, season system, etc.) and with some innovative ideas. On this occasion they collaborate with Electronic Arts to include their game within the EA Originals catalog, which has other titles such as Rocket Arena, Unravel and its sequel, A Way Out or the next It Takes Two, among others.

“Our goal is to take a simple idea and create a complex game that feels fresh and full of surprises,” says Karthik Bala.

At launch, Knockout City will have five different locations in addition to each player’s personal Lobby, five different game modes, more than one hundred collectible items (skins, emotes and others) and a progression system called “Street Rank” (Street Rank) . Regarding this system, they detail that they will be seasons that will extend over nine weeks and that in them we will be able to overcome a series of challenges and challenges to obtain rewards. If we have played a title with similar characteristics, we should not be surprised by this seasonal system, based on offering a series of contents completely free of charge but also having the option of obtaining them directly by paying real money.