This is how you can get the treasure in the Shadowlands

Two secret treasures may appear in Revendreth’s Halls of Atonement, and this guide helps World of Warcraft: Shadowlands fans find them

The World of Warcraft secret treasure has a chance to appear in a variety of locations in the Revendreth area of ​​the Shadowlands, and in fact, players can find the chest in the Halls of Atonement. In fact, there are two secret treasures that can appear in that area, and both are accessed in different ways. For those World of Warcraft players who may have trouble accessing any of these caches, this guide is here to help.

Treasures in the game

The first Halls of Atonement secret treasure to be discussed is the one found at 73.84 46.32, and fans will find that a jammed door initially prevents them from reaching it. To pass this gate, WoW players must first complete the optional story of The Final Atonement, which begins with a mission called An Abuse of Power. This Shadowlands quest can be picked up from The Accuser near the Hall of Atonement flight master, and the chain will culminate in the quest called I Used to Be Quiet Here.

After finishing the story for The Final Atonement, fans should head to 73.05 47.28 and pick up the Dredger’s Hammer from behind a vase. This hammer will allow players to break through the aforementioned stuck door, allowing them easy access to the interior of the building. Once inside, fans can simply walk to the Secret Treasure and interact with it to receive their Anima, weapons, and other rewards.

Regarding the other Secret Treasure in the Halls of Atonement in the game, it is located at 66.64 42.74 and is blocked by another architectural element. To overcome this, World of Warcraft players simply need to interact with the Flickering Candle found on the wall at 65.67 42.96, and a nearby part of the floor will open up when it’s done. Please note that if a fan finds that you are unable to interact with the flickering candle, you may need to complete a few more missions in Revendreth before you can collect this secret treasure.

Once the hole in the ground has been revealed, players must go down and enter the underground path. This path will eventually lead fans to a small chamber, and the Secret Treasure is placed behind an altar against the far wall. While players will initially not have a clear shot to the chest, due to the variety of WoW mobs that are standing guard, those exercising a bit of care should have little trouble taking out these enemies and looting the chest.



