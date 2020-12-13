This Is How Two Friends Saved $ 800K of Bitcoin

Zach Hines and his journalist friend Mike decide to invest in Bitcoin in 2013. While Hines buys 4 Bitcoins, fearing that BTC is a bubble and losing money, his friend Mike has full confidence in Bitcoin and decides to buy 40 BTC. Years later, when the value of these Bitcoins reached $ 200,000, there was a big barrier between Mike and his Bitcoins: a software wallet whose password he couldn’t remember. Zach Hines arranges a visit to Hong Kong to recover his friend’s 40 Bitcoins, which is worth about $ 800,000 today. So, can the locked Bitcoins really be saved?

Zach Hines, who lived in Hong Kong at the time, decided to invest in Bitcoin with his journalist friend Mike 7 years ago. For Zach at the time, Bitcoin seemed pretty speculative and didn’t want to lose a lot of money. For this reason, he bought 4 Bitcoins for about 2 thousand dollars. His friend Mike, on the other hand, believed that BTC would be valued more in the future and therefore decided to buy 40 Bitcoins for $ 15,000.

Over the years, when the price of Bitcoin started to rise, Zach Hines, who had moved to Los Angeles at the time, began to acknowledge that his friend Mike was really forward-thinking and sending messages to his friend expressing his excitement. But Mike sporadically replied to him, ignoring most messages about BTC.

When the bitcoin price went above $ 4,000, Zach asked Mike if he still had those Bitcoins, unable to bear it. After all, he had 10 times more Bitcoin than himself, and he should have been excited. But he was stunned by the message he received in return. Mike replied to his message, saying, “Maybe I lost them somehow…”.

Keeping Bitcoins in a software wallet seemed like a good idea.

After buying Bitcoins in 2013, Mike was concerned about the security of his Bitcoins. He initially decided to keep his BTC on the LocalBitcoins exchange, but while the exchanges were ideal for trading cryptocurrencies, it was not an ideal storage space for coins that you do not intend to sell. While Zach decided to keep his Bitcoins in his cold wallet, Mike wanted to keep it in a software wallet.

While there are many sophisticated and easy wallet options for holding cryptocurrencies today, in 2013 the options were much less. Mike decided to use MultiBit, which was a popular option at the time. According to Zach, the MultiBit interface, which helps to set up a cryptocurrency wallet in its software, was not very advanced at that time and offered a difficult to use experience.

Wrote the password wrong, Bitcoins locked

Mike created a new wallet via MultiBit in March 2014, moving 40 Bitcoins to this wallet and then adding a password for the wallet. At that time, there was no verification option to tell if you entered the password correctly in MultiBit. Mike, on the other hand, in a moment of absenteeism, mistyped his password and was locked with the password he knew he had misspelled 40 BTC into that wallet. When Mike was creating a password, he knew you couldn’t type the password the way he wanted to, but he didn’t know what extra key he pressed. He tried over and over but failed to open the wallet.

Mike tried to decrypt for another two weeks. Afterwards, he said, “I want to be a long-term BTC investor,” he did not worry about this issue and continued his normal life by leaving his Bitcoins in that wallet where he did not know the password. As time went on, the BTC price dropped to around $ 200-400, and Mike did not rush to access the Bitcoins in his wallet and delayed it a little longer. Thinking that someday you will open this wallet somehow, he removed his 2007 MacBook along with his MultiBit wallet to a secure place in his office.

Confessed to a friend

Feeling compelled to admit this fact, Mike told Zach that he might have lost 40 Bitcoins, perhaps forever. Considering the Bitcoin price at that time, Mike’s loss was almost $ 200,000. Saying that he doesn’t know what to do with his locked Bitcoins, Mike said that you may go to the office of KeepKey, which owns MultiBit, and maybe just sit down and pray. Zach told his friend to wait and come over.

Zach knew how to use BTC wallets, how they function, and relied on this knowledge. Although Zach wasn’t an expert at opening a wallet, he wanted to try it for his friend when there was $ 200,000.

After doing some research on MultiBit wallets, Zach decided that their chances of success are 50%. He informed Mike that if they could decrypt the password of the backup of the wallet in Zach MultiBit or the password of the private key eater by entering the password as Mike remembered the password, they might have a chance. Mike immediately offered his friend a portion of $ 200,000 to be saved and asked him to come.

Zach could actually have made this experiment from America, but when Mike said he preferred to be with his friend both spiritually and physically; Zach jumped on a plane to Hong Kong and officially launched 40 Bitcoin rescue operations.

“Let’s not be happy early”

The two friends first took the MultiBit backup files and necessary data from the disused MacBook from the hard drive with the help of a technician. When Zach examined the data, he saw that the software created more than 10 wallets to secure Mike’s Bitcoins. The first goal was to eliminate these wallets and find the wallet that contained Mike’s 40 BTC.

In some wallets created for security purposes, the password Mike remembered worked and wallets that did not actually contain BTC were opened. But it didn’t work for the wallet with the actual Bitcoins. For 80 long minutes, both of them watched the screen holding their breath, while Zach ran a program to access the actual wallet from this wallet they could open.

After 80 long minutes, the program really worked and found the wallet the two were looking for. The original Bitcoin wallet, where the password of the backup wallets and the wrong password was entered, was now open and they had $ 200,000. The next move of the two was to transfer these 40 Bitcoins to a more modern cryptocurrency wallet. While Zach and Mike were glad we did, the box that appeared on the screen and asked for a password left the couple’s joys on their crops.

Mike tried the password he knew, but the password was wrong. They tried to enter the password over and over, but each time they got the message incorrect password. Zach and Mike found themselves on the existing 50% failure side as well as a 50% chance of success.

Bitcoin transaction fees increased significantly in 2017 compared to 2013

With no other choice, the duo decided to perform a permutation operation on the wrongly entered symbol and its location. Zach was quickly writing software that could test password combinations, so he thought of trying one more backup file. Uploading the old key file to a newly opened MultiBit wallet and quickly repeating the same steps, Zach noticed that the send button, which he had never encountered before, glowed when the 40 BTC wallet appeared on the screen.

Zach couldn’t believe his eyes when he pressed the send button, thinking to himself “interesting”. The transaction has been approved and now 40 BTC is available in a new secure wallet. Congratulating each other with joy, the two took action to send 40 Bitcoins to another wallet. But there was one more problem they had to deal with.

The transfer was never approved, as MultiBit software from 2013 fixed the transaction fee at a very small rate. The two waited an hour, but there was no confirmation. With this transaction fee, which is very low compared to 2017, this transaction could wait at the bottom forever and decay.

Did the autumn festival bring luck?

At that time, a traditional holiday celebrated in Hong Kong in Mid-Autumn was going on. And this traditional ceremony brought luck to the couple, and when they woke up in the morning, they realized that they were getting 5 of the 7 confirmations they needed for such a low transaction fee.

According to their later research, this was not just chance; In China, where most of the miners are located, such low-fee transactions could also be approved, as transaction volume was low during holidays. Eventually all the approvals got stuck and maybe 40 BTC was transferred to another secure wallet thanks to the Autumn holiday. The two friends went out to a celebratory dinner, thinking they would never forget that night.

These two friends won back $ 200,000 in Bitcoin with the exchange rate of that day. The value of these Bitcoins on December 13, 2020 is almost 800 thousand dollars.



