This is how Tom Holland looks in Spider-Man on PS4

A YouTube user shares his creations with Deep Fake technology in which we can see how the Peter Parkers of the cinema would be in the game.

A YouTube channel called Baby Zone specialized in video games, mods and animations, and that lately makes use of Deep Fake technology to offer surprising face changes, has published a video in which we can see how Peter Parker from the popular Marvel’s video game would look Spider-Man from PS4 with the faces of the cinematic Spider-Man, that is, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and the most current, Tom Holland, as part of the MCU of Marvel Studios. And the result couldn’t be more surprising.

The cinematic Spideys in the video game

Thus, said channel has used the famous Deep Fake face-changing technology to give a good facelift (pun intended) to the celebrated PlayStation 4 video game, presenting several cinematic scenes from the game in which we can see Peter Parker from Insomniac Games with the three faces of the cinematic Spider-Man, with changes in real time that are even more surprising due to the high quality of the different impersonations.

Recall that Tobey Maguire was the first live action Spider-Man (ignoring old adaptations of dubious quality) in the Sam Raimi trilogy, films that gave way to the ill-fated The Amazing Spider-Man saga with Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker / Spidey until reaching to the present with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from Marvel Studios with Sony Pictures as part of the UCM and that we have already seen in Spider-Man Homecoming, Spider-Man Far From Home and different crossovers such as Captain America Civil War, Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame. The third part of the individual arachnid saga in the UCM has been delayed until December 2021 by the current global crisis of the coronavirus.

Next up for Spider-Man in video games is the standalone spin-off starring Miles Morales for PS5 and the guest appearance of the most classic Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers, only on PlayStation consoles.



