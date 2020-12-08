This is how Tom Ellis goes to the shooting set of season 6

Streaming platform Netflix, is due to deliver Lucifer fans the second wave of episodes from the fifth season of the fan-favorite diabolical drama.

Let’s remember that Lucifer season 5 was delayed, due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that has been affecting the world since March.

However, the crew and cast of Lucifer returned to the film set in September in order to shoot the scenes for the final episodes of season 5.

Fans should look forward to 2021 for the second part of Lucifer season 5, which is in post-production status.

As fans await the final episodes of the fifth season, the sixth and final installment of Lucifer is underway.

Tom Ellis rides his bike to the film set

https://www.instagram.com/p/CIY14n4pxpg/?utm_source=ig_embed

To show evidence to fans of the filming of season 6, the interpreter of Lucifer Morningstar, Tom Ellis, posted a video on his Instagram social network account of his bicycle ride to the studio where the recording set is located.

Without a doubt, any Lucifer fan would have loved to follow Tom Ellis as he makes his way to his workplace, as shown in the video. This said the actor in the video:

“A quick tour of my trip to the set, courtesy of the most creative @Joshstyle.”



