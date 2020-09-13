This is how the world of football is spinning

Kylian Mbappé, the French star of Paris Saint Germain became the eight column news this Sunday by announcing to PSG that he would not continue with the team next season and speculation about his future has already driven social networks crazy.

The Mbapé contract ends in 2022 but a clause indicates that it can leave one year before terminating it.

One of the theories that has taken the greatest force, according to several Spanish media, is that Kylian could be the generational replacement of neither more nor less than Lionel Messi in Barcelona in case the Argentine remains in his position of not renewing his contract and end relationship with Barça on June 30, 2021.

Before signing for Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappé was already on the Barça agenda after Neymar’s departure, the Catalans bet on the signing of their compatriot Ousmane Dembelé and since then Mbappé’s future has looked rather close to Real Madrid .



