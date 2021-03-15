This is how the OnePlus 9 Pro will look

The OnePlus 9 series will be unveiled on March 23. As the countdown continues, new leaks are constantly being added to the series related leaks. One of them reveals the OnePlus 9 Pro design in all its lines.

4K resolution images, said to belong to the OnePlus 9 Pro, were shared by the famous sensor, Ishan Agarwal. Here, it is possible to see the smartphone’s three color options called Astral Black, Morning Mist and Pine Green.

The shared image once again reveals the camera system developed by OnePlus with Hasselblad. In the visual, it is possible to see the sides of the device as well as the screen and the back panel.

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G High Quality 4K Watermark-less renders! Color options:

-Astral Black

-Morning Mist

-Pine Green The display is only slightly curved this time. Looks great. The Matte color options give it a more premium feel IMO. What about you?#OnePlus9Series #OnePlus9Pro pic.twitter.com/BhBvtGnIJ2 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 14, 2021

According to Agarwal’s share, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a slightly curved screen. The standard OnePlus 9 carries a flat screen. It is also claimed that the OnePlus 9 Pro will have a matte-coated rear panel.

The front camera hole above the OnePlus 9 Pro’s screen is also seen in the leaked photo. It is stated that this screen has a size of 6.7 inches and a Quad HD + display. The 120 Hz refresh rate is also considered among the features of the screen. It is stated that the phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor will provide the energy it needs from a 4000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

It is necessary to be patient until next week to hear all the details about OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.