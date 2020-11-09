This is how the first PS5 trophy lists are: Spider-Man

We discover the easiest and most difficult points of the first batch of PS5 games, the most striking changes in their remasters and remakes, and so on.

Although the trophy theme is not going to change much in the new Sony console, I was excited to see what the first trophy lists of PS5 were like. Thanks to portals like Exophase we can already take a look at them and draw very interesting conclusions. Conclusions or curiosities such as that Astro’s Playroom will have a platinum trophy, still coming as a gift on all consoles and being designed to show the benefits of the Dualsense. But there are more interesting things, like the differences between the Demon’s Souls remake list and the trophy list of the original game, released in 2009. There are several different trophies … and several of the new ones are online. Something similar happens with Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, which includes several new trophies with respect to its PS4 version, and with Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, with its own list, with news and separate from the one in the standard game.

PS5 trophy lists

It is a good opportunity to put our teeth long and make the wait until the launch of PS5, scheduled for November 19, more enjoyable. Thanks to the lists, until then we can plan our next trophy hunt and see the ones that seem easier (like the platinum one from Bugsnax, which by the way is one of the free games with PS Plus in November), or the that seem more tedious (as is the case with Godfall). We leave you with a compilation of the most representative of the initial catalog of the console, but not before reminding you that recently the trophy system received an update with which it made several changes to its level system. Now, here are the first PS5 trophy lists:

Astro’s Playroom Trophy List

Bugsnax Trophy List

Demon’s Souls Remake Trophy List

Destruction AllStars Trophy List

Godfall Trophy List

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered trophy list

Sackboy: A Big Adventure trophy list

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trophy list

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trophy list

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Trophy List



