This is how Shawn Mendes reacted to gay rumors

The famous singer Shawn Mendes broke the silence about the rumors of his alleged homosexuality.

Shawn Mendes took advantage of the recent interview on the Armchair Expert podcast to confess that he is frustrated because since he was 15 years old he has received various questions about his sexuality.

“He was angry with the gay people he knew who were in the closet,” said the “In my Blood” interpreter, explaining that being gay is absolutely normal for him.

Shawn Mendes clarifies that he is not gay

Later, the Canadian was blunt about his sexuality and stressed: “I’m not gay, but it wouldn’t be a problem if I were. It’s just that I’m not. Everyone thinks I’ve been gay since I was 15 years old. I didn’t grow up fighting, I grew up braiding my hair on New Years Eve. (Your personality) depends on how you grow up and what surrounds you ”.

Finally, the artist highlighted that toxic masculinity influences some men to become “idiots” and revealed that his girlfriend, singer Camila Cabello, helped him to be a more sensitive person.

Shawn is still very much in love with Camila Cabello

“She makes me put my head on her chest and cry, to say how I feel. Because if I don’t, I’m going to be an idiot for a week and she doesn’t want to put up with it. I’m lucky, ”Shawn finished.

