This is how Scarlett Johansson looked at the age of 9!

Scarlett Johanson is known as one of the most successful and appreciated artists in all of Hollywood, and we have seen her participate in hundreds of films such as “Lucy”, “Avengers”, “Marriage Story” and “Jojo Rabbit”, to name a few. .

However, the career of this beautiful actress began several years ago, her first film being “North” in 1994; that is, when she was barely 9 years old. And this is how it looked back then!

But first let’s remember, that Scarlett Johansson was named as the highest paid actress in the world in 2019 by Forbes magazine; one more proof that her talent has grown over the years.

“North” the first film by Scarlett Johansson

It is worth mentioning that the Johansson in her first film worked hand in hand with other great stars of the industry such as Elijah Wood, Bruce Willis, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jon Lovitz, Dan Aykroyd, Reba McEntire and Alan Arkin, among others.

A magnificent film that revolves around the life of a brilliant 10-year-old boy named North (Elijah Wood), who, after the little attention he received from his parents, decides to go out in search of ‘exemplary dads’.

This is how he looked at nine!

In this film Scarlett Johansson plays Laura Nelson; And although it was classified as one of the worst film productions, this participation opened the doors to the world of entertainment.

