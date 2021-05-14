This is how new games like Ratchet & Clank

PlayStation 5 controller is one of the great technological assets of the Sony console. Ghostwire Tokyo, Subnautica, Scarlet Nexus and more will use it. Sony Interactive Entertainment has shared new information on how PS5 game developers are taking advantage of the unique capabilities of their controller, the DualSense. Equipped with haptic feedback technology and adaptive triggers, the wireless controller included with each unit of the console will be leveraged by works such as Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart, Scarlet Nexus, Subnautica: Below Zero, Kena and more.

The news comes just after learning about the two new DualSense color ranges that will be available from June 18: Cosmic Red and Midnight Black. After being surprised by the use of this technology with works such as Astro’s Playroom and Returnal, the latest from Housemarque, it is time to take a look at the future and find out what awaits us with those titles that are just around the corner.

For starters, what’s new from Insomniac Games believes that “the fidelity of haptic feedback allows us to give many elements a unique feel and integrate amazing effects in a variety of ways, from explosions to steps without getting tired of repetition” in Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart. For example, we will feel a small click when selecting an object or when scanning the map.