This is how Kim Wexler’s actress described season 6 of the drama

Better Call Saul has not appeared on fan screens, since season 5 aired last year on the AMC network. The crime drama will be back with the sixth and final installment sometime in 2022, while filming for the new episodes is in the final stages.

Filming for season 6 of Better Call Saul began last March, and it wasn’t until late October and early November that the director and showrunner released a major update revealing that filming for episode 11 of the planned 13 was nearly ready. As of yet, no further details on the production status have been released.

It was during the beginning of filming that Bob Odenkirk, who plays Saul Goodman, revealed to Collider that Better Call Saul season 6 will be totally explosive and that there will be a lot of violence. Let’s remember that a great confrontation is expected between Lalo Salamanca and the people of Gus Fring, according to the way the plot ended at the end of the fifth installment of the AMC series.

“I’m figuring out script by script [how the season is going],” Odenkirk said. “They told me the wheels came off in season 6 and it exploded in a million directions. It seems to me that there is a lot of violence, but I don’t know for sure. ”

Fans of Better Call Saul are desperate for more details on season 6 and what will happen to some of their favorite characters, but the AMC network has not wanted to release information of any kind. However, to reinforce Odenkirk’s statement earlier in the year, the actress who plays Kim Wexler, Saul’s love interest on the crime series, Rhea Seehorn, released a forceful description of the sixth installment of the drama.

As the final season of Better Call Saul rolls around, viewers will finally discover the fate of Saul Goodman and many others in his orbit. But, they must be cautious, as Rhea Seehorn has called the latest installment in the AMC series “devastating”. Also, she warned fans to prepare for what’s coming.

The actress took to the social network Twitter on December 17, and answered questions from her fans and followers. When asked for a word to describe Better Call Saul season 6, Seehorn said it would be “devastating.” Without going into detail, she noted in a separate tweet that what happened caught her off guard, in response to a fan who said they didn’t think they were prepared for what’s to come.