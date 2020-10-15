This is how Jimin looked at the first Billboard Music Awards

It’s been a while since BTS’s first award at the Billboard Music Awards! We show you the impressive change of Jimin.

BTS has become one of the largest K-Pop groups in the world, if not the largest, and their influence in the United States after years of running has become very important.

Since the group first performed in the United States in 2014, the seven-member boy band has only grown in popularity. As K-pop continues to boom, each member of BTS (RM, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, V, and Jungkook) also has a group of fans that has grown astronomically over the years.

Fans of the band’s lead vocalist Jimin have paid close attention to the singer’s every move (including, of course, his incredible dance moves).

BTS fans, better known as ARMY, are always noticing any small and major changes Jimin makes to his appearance, which is why it makes sense for the ARMY to immediately raise an eyebrow at the artist’s new look at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Jimin has been a heartthrob since his start with BTS

All the members of BTS have changed over the years (you know, people grow up). However, Jimin has definitely made some cosmetic enhancements since the group’s first Billboard Music Awards in 2017, and fans are taking notice.

One Twitter user compared the look of the star from his first BBMAs to the 2020 show.

In BTS’s first appearance, Jimin paired his bandmates with black hair and a pale aesthetic. However, the “Promise” singer went from a cotton candy pink to a blonde one.

As of 2020, Jimin has also changed his appearance by wearing bright colored contact lenses that are very different from his natural brown eye color.

Fans were excited about the new look on Twitter. One user commented, “He gets prettier and prettier.” Another added, “He’s so cute every year,” followed by some crying emojis.



