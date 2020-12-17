This Is How Former Bitcoin Miners Become Millionaires

While Bitcoin (BTC) broke a historical record by exceeding $ 20,000, some investors and miners were also millionaires. Bitcoin, which made almost all investors, small or large, smile with its rise, also delighted the old miners, according to an announced data. In the data, it was seen that former Bitcoin miner addresses with a 50 BTC block reward were added to millionaires when Bitcoin exceeded $ 20,000.

The analyst firm Glassnode announced a huge leap in the number of addresses holding Bitcoin worth $ 1 million and above. In the graph shared by the company, it is seen that the number of these addresses increased by more than 150% to 66,540. The secret of this rise belongs to the old miner addresses.

Glassnode explained that former Bitcoin miners have unspent or lost 50 BTC block rewards in their addresses. The miners reaped the rewards of the block rewards when Bitcoin exceeded $ 20,000.

What are the other bullish data?

According to Glassnode data, the number of addresses holding 1 or more BTC saw a new ATH and increased to 829,102.

The percentage of Bitcoin miners’ revenue from transaction fees has also increased substantially over the past 24 hours. It was noted that the percentage of income, which increased from 0.072% to 0.118, increased by 63.4%.

The number of people making a profit on existing Bitcoin addresses has also seen an overall rise. The percentage of addresses in profit increased to 99.888% according to the 1-day moving average. The closest increase to this level was seen on December 17, 2017.



