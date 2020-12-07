This is how Flippa was seen in Magnum PI season 3

The popular Hawaii series Five-0 saw its end in 2020 after 10 long seasons, something that fans still cannot get over due to the show’s farewell. But, the Magnum PI series seems to bring one of the Five-0 members, Flippa.

Magnum PI season 3 was released on December 5 on CBS television, which is bringing big surprises to the fans of Hawaii Five-0.

At the start of Magnum PI season 3, he showed us Hawaii Five-0 actor Shawn Garnett as Flippa.

Flippa in Five-0, has been recruited to help Magnum’s team for a joint investigation. But, that’s how the character was seen in the series.

Flippa’s participation in Magnum PI, was to investigate a false ID that was used by one of the people who is investigating the Magnum team for this season 3.

But the Magnum PI series not only featured Garnett, but also another Hawaii Five-0 actress, Kimee Balmilero as Dr. Noelani Cunha.



