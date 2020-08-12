This is how Earthworm Jim 4 looks in motion in the trailer

The new Intellivision Amico console exclusively receives the new installment of the legendary action platforms; first mixed reactions from fans.

The legendary saga of platforms and action Earthworm Jim will return with its fourth installment, Earthworm Jim 4, exclusively for the new Intellivision Amico console in April 2021 after its last delay, a title that has already been seen in motion through its first teaser trailer that you can see heading this news and that has caused not very positive opinions among fans of the classic installments.

2D cartoon aesthetics in classic style

Thus, this new installment of the anthropomorphic worm recovers the retro aesthetic through 2D cartoon graphics, all drawn by hand and in high definition; so much so, that we can now enjoy a brief teaser trailer with what looks like a gameplay demonstration on the new Intellvision Amico console.

“The original team that brought Earthworm Jim 1 and 2 to the world have come together 25 years later to bring an entirely new Earthworm Jim experience to the masses! Using the unique design of the Amico controller and its unique multiplayer capabilities, the new Earthworm Jim 4 will only be available on Intellvision Amico. This first glance shows the beautiful animation made by the original team running with the new game engine and its new gameplay experience ”, we can read in the official description of this first trailer.

Earthworm Jim is one of the most remembered sagas in the platform genre of the mid-90s thanks to its cartoon style, its graphics and animations and a very hooligan humor, a character designed by David Perry. After the first two 2D installments, a third in 3D would arrive with much less success in terms of popularity.

Now, fans of classic games have reacted to the first glimpse of this fourth part through a cold reception, both due to the simplicity of the teaser trailer and the rumors that it will be an auto-runner, in addition to the low popularity of a new platform that does not aim to become a sales phenomenon.



