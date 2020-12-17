This is how Cyberpunk 2077 looks on PC where it minimal

The LowSpecGamer channel shares a curious video in which he plays the new CD Projekt RED with the graphics to a minimum, even with integrated graphics.

The highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 is finally among us, the new video game from CD Projekt RED not without controversy thanks to a really controversial release; That is why, since last December 10, not a few graphic comparisons began to emerge between versions that tried to shed some light on the status of a title in which its creators will have to work during the next months at the patch level. and updates. But how would Cyberpunk 2077 look minimally on a really modest rig? The LowSpecGamer YouTube channel has the answer.

This is Cyberpunk 2077 at a minimum

And it is that this channel is specialized in executing video games to a minimum, even below what the title itself allows through the customization of certain files. And it is now when we can finally see what Cyberpunk 2077 looks like under minimums in a basic equipment that allows us to run the video game from the creators of The Witcher 3 with a really surprising appearance.

Of course, the video is not wasted, showing that it is even possible to run Cyberpunk 2077 on a low-end PC with an integrated graphics card; In this case, the youtuber manages to lower the specifications even more by tweaking various installation files of the game, forcing the display of the title even below its own minimum values. So much so, that LowSpecGamer is capable of “playing” Cyberpunk 2077 on an AMD Athlon 3000G with an integrated Vega 3 graphics card, achieving at times a performance superior to that seen on consoles in its current state.

Do not miss our analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 in its version for PC along with the specific analysis for PS4 and Xbox One, whose versions need a deep update and patches that will not arrive until January and February 2021, according to those responsible.



