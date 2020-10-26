This is how AI boats are already transporting people

Artificial intelligence is becoming more and more present in the world of transport. We have seen it in trucks and cars, especially in the case of the Tesla and their AutoPilot software. But this technology has no limits in space and this is shown to us by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a boat capable of transporting people. We will tell you how this artificial intelligence works and how it works in the aquatic environment.

This is the boat controlled by GPS and an AI

You may live in a city where all transport between short and medium destinations is by land, but there are cities around the world that have other options. We are talking about the case of channels through which people can move through a river without modifying its course. Boats are key to getting from one point to another and they work like the metro or bus service in your city.

Being another means of transport at MIT they have thought that they can do something to help people move in a boat moved by artificial intelligence. The first thing you have to know is that the transport they are testing is two meters long, enough space to transport two people on each trip it makes. On the other hand, it has four propellers that allow it to move freely through the channel where it moves.

As Engadget has in its lines, the transport has a GPS, LiDAR system and internal sensors to move. It is able to recognize the space where it is moving and draw the fastest route to the point that passengers want. But this is only placed in one of the components of the boat since it is modular. That is, it can be assembled to other similar modules, one of them being predominant over the rest. This will be the one who receives the orders and the one who will give the instructions to the rest of the components.

Trials in Amsterdam

This boat with artificial intelligence is currently in the testing phase, so there is still a long way to go to reach the final model that they propose in the video that we leave you Much remains to be designed, such as the cabin where passengers will stay while enjoying the trip. We will have to wait to see



