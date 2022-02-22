This Is How Activision Blizzard Was Bought: Chronology Of Microsoft’s Historic Movement

Activision Blizzard: A document submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission provides the details, point by point, of a calculated and historical negotiation. January 18, 2022. While media in Spain appeased appetite, an information earthquake shook the main news headlines, not only video games, before a purchase agreement that enters fully into the history books of the sector: Microsoft will acquire all of the shares of Activision Blizzard, one of the largest publishers on the planet, for 68.7 billion dollars. Said agreement, at the expense of being approved by the North American regulatory bodies during the next few months, has a principle; a story reminiscent of a game of chess. Let’s find out how it all started.

The Beginning of It All: Phil Spencer’s Call to Bobby Kotick

The details of this process come from an official report compiled by the SEC (the United States Securities and Exchange Commission) which was echoed by the North American newspaper CNBC on February 18; however, we have to go back in time exactly three months to know the prologue of this story.

The first call to Activision from Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, occurs on November 19, 2021, when the Xbox gamer was enjoying the debut of Forza Horizon 5 in his exotic Mexico. In the offices of Activision Blizzard the atmosphere was known to be tense: accusations of labor abuse, sexual harassment, destruction of evidence, collective strikes, the investigation by the state of California… Three days earlier, The Wall Street Journal uncovered that Bobby Kotick, CEO of the corporation, was aware of all the events that took place in the company, of such a scandal. That same November 19, an email emerged in which Microsoft claimed to be “evaluating Xbox’s relationship with Activision.” Few imagined then how that “evaluation” was going to end.