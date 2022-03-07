This Is F1 Manager 2022, The New Licensed Title Of Formula 1

F1 Manager 2022: The creators of Jurassic World: Evolution and Planet Zoo announce a new management title based on the official license of Formula 1. Frontier Developments confirms the launch of F1 Manager 2022, the management title with official license of Formula 1. The British they point to sometime next summer for their simultaneous arrival on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. You can see its teaser trailer at the head of this news.

First details of F1 Manager 2022

The study promises to put us in the role of Team Principal of any of the ten teams that make up the grid for the next Formula 1 season. We will be able to manage “the day to day” of a team at all levels, from the sponsors to how we want that the factory prioritize work areas.

“Keep managers happy by completing seasonal and long-term goals. Support and develop the drivers you have hired or research and hire talent from the real F1, F2 and F3 squads, ”Frontier explains on its official website. “Build a team in your image, balance the economy, make critical decisions and forge an unforgettable legacy.”

The 2022 season is even more special, if possible, due to the change in regulation that F1 will experience, so we will be able to put ourselves at the controls of a team that starts from scratch on this new journey. They also promise that the simulation of an F1 race will be “hyper realistic” and that it will be presented with a “quality broadcast at the height of real life”. It does not yet have a specific release date, except that it will do so sometime this summer.

In this way, Formula 1 takes a leap forward in its commitment to the video game. In this 2022 we will have two proposals of different vision. While Frontier proposes a deeper look at management, Codemasters will do the same for another year on the playable level. Details of the 2022 edition of the simulator have not yet been shared.