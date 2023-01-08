Kanye West may not be working with brands anymore, but brands aren’t done with him yet. The singer Gold Digger, known for his songs, has made his empire of wealth even bigger thanks to his projects. He even interned at Fendi in his younger years with his late friend Virgil Abloh.

Ye managed to become the first non-sports celebrity who successfully collaborated with a sports brand and achieved success. He made millions, and Adidas made billions on this deal. However, in the end, it fell apart due to disagreements. Now competitor Nike has released its range of flip-flops, and fans are scolding them for being too similar to Yeezy.

Fans are calling on Nike to create flip-flops inspired by Kanye West.

Yeezy is one of the most sought—after collections on the market. But associate Kanye West is no longer working with Adidas after their breakup due to his anti-Semitic comments. After that, the brand that owns the rights decided to continue selling shoes without him. At the moment, even Nike has released the look of its new slippers, and the design seems to remind fans of the brand. The slides will cost $50, although their release date has not yet been confirmed. Rav took to Instagram to post the first image of “calm slippers”.

However, people in the comments reacted to them not calmly at all. The caption read: “First take a look at the “Calm Slides” from Nike. You all swing with them or not ⁉️ “. Almost all of the comments were about nothing other than how similar they are to Kanye West’s Yeezy.

“This is copyright,” Dillondanis said.

One of them delved into the brand, saying: “… you can copy it just by changing it a little.”

One even changed the name Yeezys and called the flip-flops Nike Neezys.

The sports brand is accused of copying Ye’s creation without even trying to change anything. It will be seen whether Ye or Adidas will raise questions about exactly the same slides. Meanwhile, West himself is trying to create his own brand and sell all products for $ 20 to make fashion accessible to everyone.

Do you think Nike flip-flops are too similar to Yeezy from Ye or are they different? Comment on your thought.