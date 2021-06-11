This is Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is ​​the new production from Ubisoft and Netflix. It will be an adult anime of 6 chapters set in the year 1992. Ubisoft extends its relationship with Netflix. Both companies collaborate in the development of Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, an adult anime of six chapters set in the eighties expansion of Far Cry 3. Little information is known at this time, although we already know the director, producers and animator.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix First Details

Among the producers of the gala company are Hélène Juguet, Gérard Guillemot and Hugo Revon, who will supervise the work of Adi Shankar, chosen as the creator and executive producer of the project. We know that the series will take us to a cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992, based in turn on the Blood Dragon expansion of Far Cry 3.

The production studio chosen is Bobbypills, who will be in charge of bringing the series to life. In fact, Shankar himself has shared some details from his personal Twitter account. “The animation is being done by Bobbypills. We have combined a host of art styles to deliver a distinctive nostalgic and acid journey, ”reveals the producer.

On the other hand, he himself designates Mehdi Leffad as director, while Bobby Pills’ creative director, the artist ‘Balak’, supervises the production. “Thank you Hugo, Helene, Gerard and Claire for allowing this Elseworlds inspired craze to happen. Thank you Netflix for seeing the potential for a cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992. After Castlevania, I felt it was time for a big, and unexpected, twist on the Bootleg universe, ”he concludes.

While the series does not have a release date, you may want to quench your thirst for Blood Dragon with the game. We must go back to the year 2013 to check our conclusions about the craziest experience of Far Cry 3. “Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon offers you a Far Cry 3 mini, with a campaign of around 10 hours of game-more or less depending on the time you spend on secondary objectives, VHS tape searches and touring the island. A more than remarkable sandbox experience for around 15 euros, also endowed with a great personality and a luxurious soundtrack ”, we said. You can read the full analysis here.