This Investor Made $ 2.6 Million In One Day From Binance

With Bitcoin (BTC) and nearly all of the leading altcoins going green, record earning stories are becoming more common. After former Bitcoin miners and a restaurant owner accepting BTC payments, the current agenda is a Binance user. The user named BatThursdayBurn earned $ 2.6 million within 24 hours and reached the top.

BatThursdayBurn added millions to millions in a single day

When looking at the top earners list of the Binance Futures platform, it is seen that BatThursdayBurn ranked first in the PnL ranking. BatThursdayBurn, which was seen to have won 2,615,371.20 USDT, made a difference of approximately $ 300,000 to its closest competitor. The weekly earning of the first-place user appears to be $ 874,000, and with this amount, he placed 9th.

Last month the top #Binance Futures trader 'BatThursdayBurn' made $4,847,890.06. Today, that profit could buy more than 445 #Bitcoin 🤯 Click here to start trading ⬇️ — Binance (@binance) October 1, 2020

It seems that the user in question earned almost $ 5 million in the whole of September. In the light of these data, it is seen that the user actually wrote his name on the score table before and made a habit of winning.

Money Attracts Money

Compared to September, BatThursdayBurn earned over $ 5 million this month, a success that is hard to achieve in just 17 days. It is seen that the investor comes first in the monthly ranking according to the PNL ranking. In the return on investment (ROI) ranking, the investor, who earns 15.17% daily, 6.97% weekly and 18.35% monthly, is a little lower.

The investor’s all-time ROI and PNL return appears to be 45.49% ($ 17 million). In terms of ROI, it seems that the investor already has a lot of capital and, as a famous saying goes, “the money attracts the money.”

A new one added to Bitcoin millionaires

With the Bitcoin price breaking a record, RookieXBT, which has been continuing an experimental project since April 2020, has reached the level of $ 1 million. RookieXBT has brought its investment project, which it started with only 5 BTC and approximately $ 35,000 in April 2020, to $ 1 million and about 44 BTC as of today.

Another impressive factor is that RookieXBT does this by sharing transactions over a public resource.

5 $BTC ByBit account I publicly and transparently started on April 6th 2020 has finally hit $1,000,000 USD April 6th 2020 : 5 BTC or ~$35,000 USD December 17th 2020 : 44 BTC or ~$1,000,000 USD Act like a Rookie. Trade like a Pro. 🧲 pic.twitter.com/yuNDfK8xDU — RookieXBT 🧲 (@RookieXBT) December 17, 2020



