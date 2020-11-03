This HODL Chart For Bitcoin Gives Bearish Signal

Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) investors have begun to close their investment positions that they opened months ago for the first time. Although the number of people investing in Bitcoin for long-term increases over a long period of time, this number started to decrease sharply for the first time.

Stock and commodity markets are giving mixed signals ahead of the presidential election in the US. Bitcoin (BTC) price, which went above $ 13,000 and started testing $ 14,000, had a good overall experience of this uncertainty for a few weeks. However, the fact that the Bitcoin price has graphed upwards for a period of time caused the investment positions to change.

Investors who buy Bitcoin with the idea of ​​long-term investment and do not sell despite the volatility in the market can be called HODL in the crypto money sector, rather than trading on a daily, weekly or even monthly basis. Glassnode has prepared a chart called Net Change in HODL Positions to examine the general perception among these investors.

What is this HODL chart used for?

This chart, first developed by Adamant Capital, is based on the monthly change in the number of investors who believe that the Bitcoin price will rise, that is, HODL. The fact that the net number obtained as a result of this evaluation is positive means that more people are starting to do HODL. On the other hand, the negative number indicates that long-term investors have started to sell.

This table has not been seen for months

In this direction; bullish in the long run that said HODL plot is positive; It can be said that being negative is bearish. And Glassnode’s post showed that this graph is giving a bearish signal for now.

#Bitcoin Hodler Net Position Change has been negative for the past week. It indicates the monthly position change of long-term investors according to BTC's Liveliness. It is the first time we see this since March, and the lowest since Aug 2019. Chart: https://t.co/gf81WN8lFw pic.twitter.com/OHNZzt3J5z — glassnode (@glassnode) November 3, 2020

According to the company’s tweet today, the graph of Net Change in HODL Positions fell into negative territory for the first time since March 2020. And this was not a small drop. So much so that the company underlined that this was the biggest drop seen since August 2019.



