This has been the Capcom conference of E3 2021: all the announcements

Capcom will not miss E3 2021. The Japanese company has reserved its space in the largest annual meeting of the video game sector for this Monday, June 14 at the edge of midnight, a broadcast that we can follow live on the Internet and that will offer us news of some of the most outstanding titles of the firm in the current year 2021. We tell you all the details.

The Capcom conference at E3 2021 will begin this Monday, June 14 at 11:30 p.m. (CEST) and can be followed directly from the YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook channels of E3 2021.

Resident Evil 8 Village, Monster Hunter Rise, The Great Ace Attorney: Chronicles and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin have confirmed their presence in this Capcom Showcase of E3 2021. Although they have not confirmed that we will only see these four titles, we do know that the broadcast will show news of them.

Resident Evil 8 Village and Monster Hunter Rise are expected to deliver their content roadmap for the coming months. For example, some DLC or expansion. In the case of MH Rise, it is confirmed that we will have free news this summer. Then we have The Great Ace Attorney and Monster Hunter Stories 2, the two big releases this July from Capcom.

The advocacy saga returns in a big way with international location and on all platforms, a declaration of intent by bringing two unreleased episodes in the West. For its part, the JRPG based on the hunting saga seeks to improve the already acclaimed first episode.