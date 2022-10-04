This Hacking of a Tik Tok Starbucks Order Was So Extreme That the Barista Had to Cancel It

A Starbucks employee on TikTok spoke about a new “order hack” that was so extreme that she had to cancel the order.

When it comes to TikTok, some of the most popular videos include hacks for your favorite fast food restaurant orders.

Whether it’s Starbucks, McDonald’s or any other company, someone will share a way to make your orders even cheaper.

However, a Starbucks barista went viral on TikTok after sharing an order that was too extreme to fulfill.

Extreme hacking of Starbucks orders had to be canceled

On October 1, TikToker SineadRobbins went viral after uploading a video showing someone ordering a five-cent bag with a pen and typing the desired order in the comments.

“Hi, can I have a big strawberry cream frap without whipped cream and without straws? Thank you!” I read the comment.

Robbins explained that it wasn’t hacking Starbucks, and although it was “a little” funny, they just canceled the order.

“Don’t do it, but this person really tried,” Sinead said at the end of the video, which has been viewed more than 4.5 million times.

Viewers quickly moved on to the comments to share their thoughts on the order.

One user commented: “I really have to ask what people have in mind.”

“It’s fun. Did they really expect it to work?” another viewer replied.

A third user commented on an alternative way to fulfill the order: “Give them a bag with a handle, but you write their request on the bag.”