This Firm Rejected ETF From SEC Is Launching Funds With These 7 Altcoins!

Grayscale Investments previously applied to the SEC for a Bitcoin (BTC) ETF, but was rejected by the SEC. After that, the firm aims to create an altcoin fund focused on seven major blockchains.

Fund with Diversified Exposure

Grayscale, a crypto asset manager firm, is expanding its mutual funds on Ethereum (ETH). The Grayscale smart contract platform, known as GSCPxE for short, explains that they will form the fund of Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX), Polkadot (DOT), Polygon (MATIC), Algorand (ALGO), and Stellar (XLM).

According to the firm’s statement, ADA and SOL are expected to account for 24% of the funds. It is also said that AVAX and DOT are expected to receive a 16% fund share, while 10% of the fund will be allocated to Polygon. The remaining altcoins Algorand and Stellar will form a 4% fund share.

Firm CEO Michael Sonnenshein states that this fund was created at the request of investors for diversified exposure in the crypto market. In addition, Sonnenshein states that investors can move forward with this fund without having to choose which cryptocurrency is promising. The CEO states that these altcoins included in GSCPxE are selected based on their market caps and the ETH index of their smart contracts.

Grayscale Doesn’t Give Up

In addition to all these, Grayscale already offers investment opportunities in the blockchain-based gaming platform Decentraland and in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), ZCash (ZEC). Although Grayscale received rejection from the SEC for the Bitcoin ETF, the company does not stop and comes up with new projects. The firm is known for offering discounts specifically for BTC and is on the way to expanding its offerings.

The most important feature of this fund is that there is no obligation to choose between these seven altcoins and the fund is invested directly. In other words, investors are creating funds for the total market value of these seven altcoins.