This Famous Singer Participates in Season 3 of the Series

At the end of October, the Netflix streaming platform gave the green light for the Narcos spi-off, Narcos: Mexico, to begin producing its third season.

During Netflix’s official announcement about the extension of Narcos: Mexico for its season 3, he also said that this new installment will not have the participation of its main actor Diego Luna, and that another showrunner will also be in charge of the production.

Now, the Netflix streaming platform is in the process of recruiting the cast that will be part of season 3 of the crime drama series Narcos: Mexico.

In this sense, the famous urban music singer named Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known in the musical milieu as Bad Bunny, will join the cast of season 3 of Narcos: México. Likewise, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Luisa Rubina will also be part of the cast.

Let’s remember that season 3 of Narcos: Mexico will be directed by Carlo Bernard, and will tell the story of the dominant Mexican drug cartels during the 90s.

According to the synopsis of Narcos: México, in the 1990s the fall of the Félix Gallardo empire sparked a fight between the cartels in order to maintain balance, resulting in the emergence of new drug lords.



