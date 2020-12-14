This error was made by the authors of the series

The Netflix transmission platform must deliver to fans of the hellish series Lucifer, the second wave of episodes of the fifth installment, which has been expected for months.

As we all know, the lockdown generated by the coronavirus pandemic affected the production of Lucifer season 5, and although the first part hit the screens in August, the final episodes are still in a post-production state.

So, Lucifer fans should wait until 2021 and keep their fingers crossed for the next episodes of Netflix’s diabolical drama to hit screens early in the year.

Fans are aware that any television series can have continuity errors, and Lucifer could not be the exception to this.

Many viewers will remember, that in season one Lucifer Morningstar was found to be invulnerable to any attack from humans. In the Netflix series, Lucifer can only be weak to attacks when he is around his love, Detective Chloe Decker.

However, in the third installment of the diabolical drama an error occurs when Lucifer is dominated by an assassin who gives him an injection to weaken him. It was obvious that Chloe was nowhere near him.

In this sense, the fans of the Netflix series were confused by this fact, since they did not understand how the injection needle could penetrate the devil’s skin, if it is supposed to be invulnerable to attacks in the absence of Chloe.

After what happened, Lucifer fans waited for the series to explain how this could happen. However, the writers of the drama never did.



