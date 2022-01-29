This DeFi Altcoin Enters The Popular Stock Exchange: Price Soaked!

A low-capital DeFi altcoin project fits the overall crypto market trend. The altcoin’s price has risen strongly this week after gaining support from a popular exchange.

DeFi altcoin project enters a new exchange!

Singapore-based Crypto.com listed Tectonic (TONIC), the 1275th-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap, on its mobile app on Sunday. Tectonics calls itself “a cross-chain money market for generating passive returns and accessing instant backed loans.” The project’s protocol token, TONIC, is used for management and staking. Crypto.com first listed the token on its website earlier this month.

Built on the Cronos Blockchain, Tectonic also announced on Twitter this week that it is working with Immunefi, a platform that rewards hackers for reviewing code and discovering any vulnerabilities in systems.

Protocol security is always our #1 priority. Today, we are proud to announce that Tectonic smart contracts and price oracles are now covered by the cronos_chain Bug Bounty Program on immunefi.

Altcoin price skyrocketed with listing!

TONIC was trading around $0.00000044 before it was listed and has since gone up to $0.00000095 with a price increase of more than 80%.