This Data Is Important For Ethereum! Will ETH Rise?

At the time of writing, Ethereum finds buyers at $ 3,040. Due to the general rise in the markets, the price has moved. Especially the fact that the psychological support of $ 3,000 continues to be largely protected, excites ETH investors. Another metric that supports the rise of the price draws attention. Will ETH continue to rise in the short term?

Ethereum (ETH) Comment

Despite the volatility in ETH, investors of ETH continue to accumulate, according to data provided by Santiment. This metric, which calculates the Coin Age of ETH, that is, the time spent by the assets in the wallets, confirms that the number of long-term investors is increasing. This could also indicate that major Ethereum addresses are still accumulating ETH in the market despite the cryptocurrency’s subdued performance.

Ethereum is down almost 50% from its all-time high. This is because of the general correction in the market and the risk aversion trends in financial markets‌.

ETH May Rise

Besides the increase in the number of long-term investors, there are important developments. Ethereum is facing one of the biggest stock market exits, according to data from IntoTheBlock. On-chain analytics noticed that ETH reserves on centralized exchanges were declining rapidly in 2022, surpassing 1.08 million. More than 10 million ETH has been moved from the circulating market supply as ETH staking has increased. 8 Ethereums are invested in the contract, which ensures a stable income with a certain amount of Ethereum locked for a period of at least three months. As Coinbase previously reported to its users, the APY will increase from 5% to 12% following the full transition to the proof-of-stake network.

Ethereum bulls are trying to maintain the $3,000 level as the community prepares for the Ethereum mainnet to merge with the proof-of-stake Beacon Network. Last week, Ethereum developers successfully tested the long-awaited combination of proof-of-work and proof-of-stake chains of the programmable blockchain dubbed Eth 2.0.

With the successful completion of the merge test, the researchers expect the mainnet launch to take place at the end of June. Observers predict increased institutional adoption after the Eth 2.0 upgrade is complete. So as June approaches, there will be a lot of things supporting the price.