This Cryptocurrency, Rising by 9266% in a Month

Delphi Digital, a research firm that provides enterprise-level analysis in the digital asset market, believes the cryptocurrency platform Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) has significant potential.

Shroom is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol designed to allow video players to exchange private and unique assets using NFT (unique token) standards. NFTs are one-of-a-kind tokens that represent ownership of a particular asset, such as digital art, in-game items, and collectible items such as virtual pets.

Piers Kicks, one of Delphi Digital executives, believes SHROOM is an asset to watch. He says Shroom’s high-end concept is interesting, and the project could be a useful tool for developers in the $ 134 billion gaming industry. However, he points out that the project is in its early stages and investors need to be careful:

“The platform could eventually become a useful tool for developers’ in-game economies. The contracts used so far have not been officially audited. The first farming era is over and everything seems planned. “

Like many DeFi tokens, Shroom has been a highly volatile asset in its short history. Launched on September 3, the token rose from $ 0.003 to an all-time high of $ 0.281, according to CoinGecko. This represents a massive 9266% increase. However, in the past 24 hours, Shroom has experienced a massive retracement and was currently trading at $ 0.151 at the time of publication.

Delphi has recently invested heavily in NFTs. Andrew Steinwold, the founder of the Zima Red podcast and newsletter, which focuses on NFTs, virtual worlds and blockchain games, was the first to reveal that the Delphi team has invested more than $ 160,000,000 in four Axie Infinity NFTs, as we recently reported.

“I am happy to see other funds allocated directly to NFTs. I think things will get really interesting. ”

The crypto currency has gained 1102.1% in the last 14 days. We will see together what kind of changes will occur in the price as the token is used more frequently.



