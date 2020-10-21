This Country Now Has Digital Money Called “Sand Dollar”!

The Central Bank of the Bahamas has launched the national cryptocurrency, the Sand Dollar. The country that did this was the first country in the world to start its own CBDC by beating even China.

The cryptocurrency can be used on mobile, and citizens can use it to pay at any merchant with a bank wallet.

Stratrade, one of the important names in the cryptocurrency community, also announced this on his Twitter account. Stratrade gave information about the subject and used the following statements:

“The Bahamians in the immediate southeast of the USA now have CBDCs (central bank digital currency) and their name is Sand Dollar and fixed to a Bahamian dollar. The experiment started for 393,000 inhabitants of the island. They will be able to make transactions with MB approved wallet applications.

After China first came up with the idea for the digital yuan, central banks around the world also started thinking about, even exploring and developing CBDCs. However, while China is considered the leader in developing and testing its own CBDC, it appears that another project may have surpassed it.

World’s First Central Bank Digital Currency

The Sand Dollar, the country’s national cryptocurrency, has been launched for nationwide use, according to the latest Facebook statement by Project Sand Dollar. The announcement was published on October 20, revealing that the Sand Dollar was available for sale around 22:00 UTC. All 393,000 people living in the Bahamas are now able to use it. This makes this country the first to issue a CBDC to the entire nation.

As we have previously reported, China has supposedly finished the development of its own crypto currency and has been testing it in more than one region for a while. However, even China has yet to offer its cryptocurrency to its entire nation. Another project reportedly close to launching cryptocurrencies is Cambodia, where the launch of the Bakong cryptocurrency can be seen in the next few months. The country launched its piloting a while ago in July 2019.

Sand Dollar Details

Of course, the central bank of the Bahamas was in no hurry to take advantage of just the first move. For several years it was already preparing to launch its own cryptocurrency. Each Sand Dollar is pegged to the country’s national currency, the Bahamian dollar. Meanwhile, each Bahamian dollar is also pegged to USD.

As far as is known, the Sand Dollar can be transferred via a mobile app, because a 2017 study found that about 90% of the country’s population uses mobile phones. Residents can also redeem this coin on any merchant who has an e-Wallet approved by the Central Bank. Transaction fees are also extremely low.



