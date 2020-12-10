Smartphone makers are working on a way to make smartphones smaller. In recent years we have not seen more than bigger screens and devices that barely fit in your pocket, so it is time to change the way and bet on new methods. One of them is that of folding screens, but there is still a method that can give a lot to talk about, as is the case of rolling mobiles like the one proposed by Xiaomi.

This could be the Xiaomi roll-up mobile

Folding mobiles have only been on the market for a short time and it is a matter of time before they prevail over traditional models. Its use is attractive and provide great improvements to users with an internal screen that doubles its size. It is true that the software has to adapt, but for now we have already seen that it works very well on Android.

And we stay within the terminals that opt ​​for this software, specifically at the Xiaomi firm where they are working on their roll-up mobile model. It is not the first company to go after a mobile of these characteristics, but it is always curious to know a little more about the projects with which they will surprise us in the future. In this case, we rely on what the Concept Creator video gives us, which could not be far from what it would provide us in the future.

What can be seen is a terminal capable of being deployed from a structure located on the left side of the device. Everything would be placed in a central structure where the entire screen that extends both in front of and behind the terminal is repositioned, according to the model that is presented in the video that we attach. It is not clear what will be the system with which the screen is folded, so we will have to wait.

With three cameras included

One of the features that are currently seen in the terminal is the presence of three cameras housed in the main structure. They will be placed in a frame that will act as encapsulation in which the manufacturers have accustomed us. But as we mentioned at the beginning, this is just a concept, so we will have to endure the not-too-distant future to learn about Xiaomi’s plans for this roll-up mobile or if it opts for a folding phone.



