This could be the next romantic couple in a medical series.

The Good Doctor, returned on November 12 with season 4 of Dr. Shaun Murphy’s (Freddie Highmore) medical drama, after a long wait.

The new installment of The Good Doctor, introduced the fans to the first episodes which were loaded with a lot of drama, which has left fans shocked.

And it is that apparently, the medical series The Good Doctor is not only showing how the relationship between Shaun and Lea develops, between declarations of love and fights. The series could also be preparing the way for a new love affair.

As all fans could see in The Good Doctor, the tension between Dr. Park and Dr. Reznick seems to flare up and turn into something romantic in season 4.

Recall that Dr. Park is separating from his wife Mia and therefore the divorce is underway. At the same time, in season 4 of The Good Doctor, Dr. Reznick seems to be very interested in Dr. Park’s personal life, after noticing that something was happening to him.

When asked by Reznick, Dr. Park confessed that he was having problems at home. Previously, she mentioned that she was late for work because she had car problems, but revealed that she was actually finalizing her divorce.

After the conversation and after realizing that Park is in trouble, Dr. Reznick invited him to live in her house, becoming roommates from now on. They both seem to have feelings for each other, even though neither has confessed.



