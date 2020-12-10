One of the most interesting terminals of the year is the Samsung Galaxy S. The family is one of the most top that the Korean firm offers every year and the one that comes next will not be an exception. What happens is that we are getting closer and closer to the presentation date, which is usually in the first quarter of the year, and we will see how more and more leaks appear on the new terminal. One of them we present below with what seem to be the first images of the design of the Galaxy S21.

This could be the design of the Galaxy S21

We have been talking for months about the plans that Samsung has for a 2021 expected by many. Leaving aside the current pandemic, we focus on the world of smartphones, where the Korean company is very aware of an innovation in the field of folding phones, but also in the traditional section. And here we have to talk about what could be the first images of the Galaxy S21.

According to what we see in the video that Gizmodo echoes, we will have a terminal that continues with three cameras on its back. For the first time, the encapsulation that delimits them from the rest of the device will not be a simple spacing, but it will be part of the design that borders the device. This has another curiosity and that is that the screen that extends along the sides disappears.

It has also been possible to see something else from the front, which all points to an Infinity O screen with a punch in the upper area centered where a selfie camera is placed. On the other hand, there is no trace of the fingerprint sensor that will again be placed just behind the display. Of course, it makes it clear that it is a 5G phone in its own name, so it is most likely that it carries the latest Qualcomm chip in its gut.

Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30?

At the moment, the nomenclature of the terminal is unknown. The previous generation made a leap of hundreds, which placed the number of the terminal on a par with this year. For this reason, we will have to wait for the details that the firm says regarding this data, although the numbering continues by increase of tens or the years continue from this version and we see a Galaxy S21.



