This confirms the reunion between the two characters

The Netflix streaming platform must deliver to fans of The Witcher and Geralt of Rivia, season 2 of the series that they have been waiting for months.

Recall that the production of the new season of The Witcher, was stopped in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, in August the crew and cast of The Witcher returned to the film set in order to shoot the scenes for the next episodes of Netflix’s historical fantasy series.

While The Witcher season 2 won’t be released until 2021 on Netflix, the photos and videos on the film set allow fans to form all kinds of theories about the next installment.

Video on the film set of season 2 of The Witcher

It turns out that, in the video posted on instagram, Henry Cavill (Geralt) and Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) can be seen filming one of the scenes as they both ride on horseback.

The Witcher fans know, that Geralt and Yennefer broke with the end of the previous season. Now, the video on the filming set of the second season reveals that the reunion of the two characters will arrive with the next episodes.



