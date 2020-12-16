This confirmed Disney + about the series!

The highly anticipated third season of the adventure series The Mandalorian, hit fan screens in late October 2020.

After the long-awaited premiere of The Mandalorian, the creator of the Star Wars derivative series stated in an interview that the third installment would begin production from December 2020.

After the announcement, fans of The Mandalorian got excited and were just waiting for confirmation from the Disney + streaming platform.

Now, the good news has arrived for fans: Disney + confirmed that season 3 of The Mandalorian will premiere in December 2021 along with two live-action spin-offs of the bounty hunter adventure series.

Recall that last week the Disney + platform also confirmed during the presentation of Disney Investor Day 2020, that the iconic figure from Star Wars and The Mandalorian, Ashoka Tano, will also have its derivative series.

During the event, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy also revealed that a host of new Star Wars content will be coming to Disney + in the coming years, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.



