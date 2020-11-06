This character will leave and the event worries fans

Grey’s Anatomy fans are concerned that another member of the original cast is prepared to leave. In the episode titled “Snowblind,” Richard Webber strongly hinted that he is ready to hang the stethoscope on him. So is Richard leaving?

At the end of the conversation in the episode “Snowblind”, Richard passes the torch and physically hands Tess his stethoscope. “I don’t need it anymore,” he says. “But I really hope you do.”

Viewers predict that the end of Grey’s Anatomy is near the possibility of Richard’s departure, in addition to Alex’s confirmed departure, it also made fans speculate a bit more.

The Shonda Rimes series has gone strong and will host at least 17 seasons. That said, there is no end in sight yet. ABC president Karey Burke hinted that the network does not want to cancel Grey’s Anatomy any time soon.

Every character on Grey’s Anatomy had a connection to him and even Alex depending on what they do with the character. Webber would be the perfect reason to retire any past characters.

Regardless of how Gray’s Anatomy progresses with Richard’s story, we only hope that the writers continue to honor his legacy because, with only three original characters remaining, we can’t bear any more heartbreak.



