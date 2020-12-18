This character will help Daniel connect with Mr. Miyagi.

The Netflix streaming platform is scheduled to deliver, starting on January 8, 2021, the third season of the series derived from karate Kid, Cobra Kai.

Remember that the important events of the previous season are the basis of the obstacle that will come with the third installment. The consequences of what happened to Miguel will have decisive consequences in the first episodes.

On the other hand, season 3 of Cobra Kai will also show fans an event that no one expected. The alliance between Daniel and Johnny to work together will be part of the plot that will come with the new episodes.

And is that as fans know, Cobra Kai is the derivative series that recounts the events 36 years after the first Karate Kid films. Let’s remember that Daniel’s mentor in Karate Kid was Mr. Miyagi.

Well, in the third installment of Cobra Kai, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) will travel to Okinawa in Japan, in order to solve a problem and connect with his mentor, the late Mr. Miyagi.

It turns out that in order for Daniel to connect with Mr. Miyagi in Cobra Kai season 3, he will get help from his former love of the Karate Kid. It’s about Kumiko, played by Tamlyn Tomita, who is back in the franchise.

In this sense, Tamlyn Tomita reprises her role as Kumiko from the second Karate Kid movie, in the third season of Cobra Kai. Her meeting with Daniel will take place in Okinawa, Japan and we must wait for the arrival of the third installment to find out how Kumiko will help Daniel to connect with Miyagi.



