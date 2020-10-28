This character is the beginning and end of all humanity

Causing disasters that eventually annihilate humanity. In seasons 1 and 2 of The Umbrella Academy, all roads seem simply paved to lead back to Vanya.

Could that be the case in season 3 of The Umbrella Academy as well? Audiences are used to fireworks from the seventh member of the Umbrella Academy, but their influence on world events could be even more widespread.

Whenever Vanya lands on the timeline, she seems to create a ripple effect of disaster. Vanya’s transfer of powers to Harlan could have the same result in The Umbrella Academy Season 3.

Unleashing in this way the creation of superheroes, outside the great mystery of the simultaneous birth of the 43 babies with superpowers, who have too much power and eventually destroying the world.

It’s a classic but somewhat dodgy time cycle on the show – Vanya creates Harlan, who creates Vanya, who creates Harlan, and The Umbrella Academy season 3 could explore this in more detail.

Although The Umbrella Academy was created in the same way according to this theory, why is it different now? It seems that it only remains to wait for the third installment of the Netflix series to finally corroborate these mysteries.



