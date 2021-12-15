This Altcoin, Using the Name of the Giant Company, Caught a Striking Rise!

Social media giant Facebook rebranded as Meta in the past to enter the metaverse space. However, some developers are now using the enhancement to promote tokens. FACEMETA followed an important rally, taking advantage of the popularity of Facebook.

Significant Price Increase from FACEMETA

The cryptocurrency market has been underperforming in recent weeks. Leveraging the name of the Facebook metaverse project, the token FACEMETA has increased by more than 50% in the last 24 hours. The project used the name of the social media giant Facebook and its entry into the metaverse space to attract the attention of investors.

Facebook metaverse is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) project with a core task-based P2E model. According to the developers, investors who own a certain amount of FACEMETA tokens are eligible to participate in the game. The project team added that the in-game items in the missions are designed to increase the time spent in the game and will include extra missions. FACEMETA has no resemblance to the giant company Meta. However, he is taking advantage of his popularity to promote his project.

FACEMETA has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies on the market in the last 24 hours. The altcoin touched an all-time high of $0.00000001337 a few hours ago. The rally came despite the market giants underperforming. Bitcoin is still struggling to surpass the $50,000 region.

Striking Rally Balance Sheet

However, the FACEMETA rally cooled off within a few hours and fell to $0.000000007143 at the time of writing. However, this uptrend has been fueled by speculators rather than serious investors. Some of the investors sold the project, causing a huge price drop within a few hours. There is no clear indication of how the project will progress from now on. In this context, scam, rug pull projects should be avoided as in Squid Game and many other examples. You can relate how such projects can be distinguished with the sample article we have given over the Squid Game token.